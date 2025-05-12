The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) congratulated Virat Kohli after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Virat Kohli's decision is one of the major developments in Indian cricket on April 12. The star cricketer was reported to have informed the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) of his decision to quit Test cricket very days ago and he made it official with an emotional note on Instagram. "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for," a part of his retirement post on Instagram read. "An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER!" Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks From Indian Batting Legend.

BCCI Congratulates Virat Kohli

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂, 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶! 🙌 An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER! 🫡🫡@imVkohli, the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket. His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/MSe5KUtjep — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

