Shikhar Dhawan smashed his 51st IPL half-century, during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2024 on March 30. The Punjab Kings' captain has been in good form and has notched up his first half-century of the season off 30 balls. Dhawan has been one of IPL's most prolific run-scorers and fans will hope that he scores many more runs this season. Fans Chant ‘Pandya, Pandya’ To Laud Krunal Pandya As He Scores 43* off 22 Deliveries During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Shikhar Dhawan Scores Half-Century

