Fans were clearly behind Krunal Pandya as they chanted for him during his 43* off 22 balls during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2024. The LSG all-rounder smashed the ball and scored a quick rate, striking four fours and two sixes, and it was his effort helped LSG score 199/8. This is also the highest total scored at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in T20s. A video was shared by Lucknow Super Giants' fans chanting 'Pandya, Pandya' to laud the all-rounder for his performance with the bat in hand. Naveen-ul-Haq Named Lucknow Super Giants’ Impact Player, Replaces KL Rahul During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match.

Fans Chant for Krunal Pandya

KP just smashed 43* in 22 BALLS 😳 pic.twitter.com/E5Eh6RHDfO — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)