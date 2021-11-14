Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan received the Arjuna Award on Saturday, November 13. The Indian opener was handed the honour by the President in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

See the video below:

A moment to cherish for @SDhawan25 as he is conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/kiE24Shapo — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)