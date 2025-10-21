India celebrated the festival of Diwali on October 20, 2025. Diwali is a festival of joy and happiness where people offer Puja at their home and celebrate with their families by bursting firecrackers. It is also known as the festival of light. Sportspersons, celebrities and movie stars wished their fans on the specially occasion of Diwali. Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was no different. He celebrated Diwali with his girlfriend Sophie Shine and shared pictures of the celebration on social media. Dhawan and Shine were spotted wearing traditional Indian attires. Dhawan also extended Deepavali greetings to fans. Happy Diwali 2025: Bangladesh Wicketkeeper-Batsman Litton Das Shares Festive Moments With Family, Star Batter Wishes 'Peace, Prosperity, and Endless Happiness'.

Shikhar Dhawan Extends Greetings to Fans On Diwali 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shikhar Dhawan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)