Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson were on fire as they starred to help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Sunday, April 16. Chasing 178 to win, the Rajasthan Royals' captain played some very stylish shots and scored 60 runs off just 32 balls, playing a key role in the successful run chase. He fought back for his side after they were lost early wickets. Hetmyer then came out and played the proper finisher's role, hitting the big shots to score a quickfire half-century and helping Rajasthan Royals get over the line with four balls to spare. Noor Ahmad, Afghanistan Spinner, Shines On IPL Debut; Gujarat Titans Impact Player Dismisses Sanju Samson During GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans

