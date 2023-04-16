The IPL has another young Afghanistan spinner in the form of Noor Ahmad, who made his IPL debut, as an 'Impact Player' for Gujarat Titans in their match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 16. The young bowler, who replaced Shubman Gill made an instant impact in the match, dismissing Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in his very first over. Samson had just hit a half-century and was looking dangerous. It was indeed a massive moment in the youngster's career, something which he will remember for a long time.

Noor Ahmad Makes IPL Debut

First Wicket in First Over on IPL Debut

