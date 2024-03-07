Shoaib Bashir pulled out an angry stare towards Yashasvi Jaiswal after dismissing him on Day 1 of the India vs England fifth Test in Dharamshala on March 7. Bashir was at the receiving end of an onslaught from Jaiswal, who scored 57 runs off 58 deliveries. One of the major highlights of the innings was when Jaiswal struck three massive sixes off an over bowled by Bashir. Jaiswal had just got to his half-century and attempted to play another big shot when he ended up missing the ball as he danced down the track. As Ben Foakes whipped the bails in a jiffy, Bashir, relieved to have had the breakthrough, came up with a death stare at the batter. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Second Quickest Indian to Score 1000 Test Runs in Terms of Innings, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Shoaib Bashir Stares Angrily at Yashasvi Jaiswal

