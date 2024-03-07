Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday completed 1000 runs in the Test and with this achievement he became the second fastest Indian to reach thousand Test runs.

He achieved the milestone during the fifth and final match of the series against England at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday as he slammed a boundary off Shoaib Bashir in the 15th over.

Also Read | Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

In terms of innings, the young opener is the second-fastest - 16 - after Vinod Kambli, who accomplished the feat in 14 innings.

22 years, 70 days old Jaiswal is now the fourth youngest batter to cross the 1000 runs in the Test mark and joined the elite list of legends like Sachin Tendulkar (19Y, 217D), Kapil Dev (21Y, 27D), Ravi Shastri (21Y, 197D), and Dilip Vengsarkar (22Y, 293D).

Also Read | Maidaan: Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Here’s All You Need to Know About Real-Life Football Coach Played by Ajay Devgn in the Film!.

Recapping Day One of the fifth Test, after Ravichandran Ashwin cleared off England's tail end, Rohit began the session dealing in boundaries putting the pressure back on England's bowling unit. Jaiswal took his time to settle on the crease and went on to join Rohit in his quest to provide an ideal stand to the hosts.

The young left-handed batter took the onus from the skipper to ensure India's healthy run-rate was maintained. He raced to his half-century in 55 balls with a delightful boundary.

With a slog sweep on the next ball, Jasiwal once again picked up a boundary showing no signs of stopping. After conceding back-to-back boundaries, Bashir struck back on the next delivery, deceived the southpaw to get him stumped on a score of 57(58).

India will resume their innings on Day 2 action with captain Rohit Sharma (52*) and Shubman Gill (26*) standing unbeaten in the middle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)