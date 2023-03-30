Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts on June 7, 2023, against Australia, the Indian cricket team received a big boost as their batter, Shreyas Iyer, is likely to make his comeback from injury, stated a news report. As per the Cricbuzz news report, the Indian batter is targeting the WTC final and has thus decided against undergoing a surgery. In order to be available for the WTC final match, Iyer is reportedly going to take an injection at the NCA. This news development comes following reports that stated the cricketer is likely to undergo a surgery for his back injury.

Shreyas Iyer Aiming WTC Final

