Over the years, cricket has seen some bizarre ways of dismissal, some of which fans would not see more than once. In one such instance, a batter was seen getting dismissed in an extremely bizarre fashion as he stuck out his bat and chased an extremely wide delivery which was doing the leg side. The bowler, in an attempt to bowl a slower delivery, completely missed his line and ended up sending one down the leg side and the batter, a left-hander hung his bat and got a top edge by hitting the wide delivery and the wicketkeeper made no mistake in taking a simple catch. This viral video is from a match in 2019 and Neesham, while reacting to it, wrote, "Legitimately could be the worst ball in cricket history to ever get a wicket. Impressive." Tasmanian Cricketer Throws Bat, Kicks Gloves After Being Dismissed Via 'Mankad' Run Out During SCA Grand Final Match Between Claremont and New Norfolk (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video of Batter Getting Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion

Legitimately could be the worst ball in cricket history to ever get a wicket. Impressive. https://t.co/Z0ItGfKJdF — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)