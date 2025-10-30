India national cricket team ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer reacted for the first time after suffering a horrific spleen injury during the third ODI against the Australia national cricket team in Sydney. The Indian star, who was admitted to the ICU, took to his social media and thanked fans for their wishes. The 29-year-old shared a positive update about making steady progress from his injury. "I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," Iyer wrote on social media. It has been reported that Iyer could be out of cricketing action for two months following a medical procedure for Spleen Laceration. Shreyas Iyer Goes Through Interventional Trans-Catheter Embolisation, Reportedly Set to be Sidelined For Two Months Following Medical Procedure For Spleen Laceration.

Shreyas Iyer Shares First Message After Suffering Spleen Injury

