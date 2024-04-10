Shubman Gill has developed himself into a complete player just in his sixth year in the IPL. After debuting for KKR in 2018, he has became a mainstay of the side and now he taken the leadership of his new franchise, Gujarat Titans and turned as their premier batter. In the match against RR in IPL 2024, he completed the milestone of 3000 runs and also became the second fastest Indian to achieve the milestone. Matthew Wade Catch Video: Watch Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper Take Flying Catch to Dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal During RR vs GT IPL 2024.

Shubman Gill Completes 3000 Runs in IPL

Shubman Gill Becomes Second Fastest Indian to Complete 3000 Runs

Shubman Gill becames second fastest Indian Player to reach 3000 IPL Runs Fastest Innings to 3000 runs in IPL (Indians) 80 - Rahul 92 - Gill* 103 - Raina 104 - Rahane 109 - Rohit/S Dhawan 110 - Gambhir/Kohli#GTvPBKS #PBKSvGT — Aditya :) (@myselfaditya05) April 4, 2024

