India national cricket team opener Shubman Gill hammered his seventh century in One Day Internationals. The stylish batter achieved the three-figure mark during the final ODI of the three-match series against the England national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12. The 25-year-old achieved this milestone in 95 Balls. During the third ODI, Shubman Gill completed his 2500 runs in the ODI format. Earlier in the series, Shubman Gill has hammered two half-centuries. India are having an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 2500 One-Day International Runs, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025.

Outstanding Century from Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill continues his fine form with a classy ton in Ahmedabad ✨#INDvENG 📝: https://t.co/XiJhARNt87 pic.twitter.com/04rX4FrtC8 — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2025

