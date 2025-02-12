Indian national cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill created history in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 by becoming the fastest player to score 2,500 runs in ODIs. The right-handed top-order batsman took only 50 innings to score 2500 runs, beating South Africa national cricket team legend Hashim Amla's record, when he achieved 2,500 ODI runs in 53 innings. The Team India batter attained the prestigious feat in the 3rd ODI of the ongoing IND vs ENG ODI series 2025 being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Gill made his ODI debut on January 31, 2019, against the New Zealand national cricket team. How To Watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs England Three-Match ODI Series on TV

Shubman Gill Slams Fastest 2,500 ODI Runs

Stat Alert - Shubman Gill is now the fastest batter to 2500 runs in ODIs 💪💪 He gets to the mark in his 50th innings. #TeamIndia | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/SJQ0Al7MUx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2025

