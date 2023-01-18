Shubman Gill attained newer heights of greatness as he smashed a double hundred in the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The right-hander became only the fifth Indian batsman to achieve this feat as he made his way into the record books. Gill also has become the youngest batter at 23 years and 132 days to hit a double hundred in ODIs. He hit 19 fours and nine sixes in his knock of 208 off 149 deliveries. Hardik Pandya Out or Not Out? Third Umpire’s Decision During India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 Match Leaves Twitterati Fuming.

Shubman Gill Scores Double Hundred in IND vs NZ 1st ODI:

