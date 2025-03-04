Australia national cricket team speedster Ben Dwarshuis dismissed Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill for eight runs during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the fifth over. Dwarshuis bowled a short-of-length delivery outside off-stump. Shubman Gill didn't use his feet and tried to dab it towards the third man region. The ball took the inside edge and castled Gill's stumps. The Indian vice-captain departed after scoring eight runs off 11 deliveries, including one four. Earlier in the match, Australia was bundled out for 264 runs after Steve Smith and Alex Carey smashed fighting half-centuries. Virat Kohli Moves to Second Place for Most ODI Catches As Fielder, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final Match.

Shubman Gill Departs for Eight Runs

India's first wicket fell in the form of Shubman Gill, Kohli and Sharma on the field🏏🏏🏏🏏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ywJcws2yOJ — KarmakshetraTV (@KarmakshetraTV) March 4, 2025

