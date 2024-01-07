Australia star opener David Warner went on to play his last ever Test match in his career against Pakistan on Saturday, January 6 and received a brilliant farewell from fellow teammates, the crowd, and also the Pakistan cricket team. Even though Warner's retirement was a very big highlight of the day, another thing caught the eye of people which went viral over social media i.e. Warner's elder daughter trying to take streamers from her sister during her father's farewell test. The clip was shown on the big screens as the cameramen caught the moment. AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Had Bizarre Bowling Tactics in Test Series Against Australia, Says Damien Fleming.

Have a look at the video here

My favourite bit about yesterday was Warner’s eldest on the ground trying to take the streamers from her sister. Real big sister areas. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6LuU8I4kjn — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) January 6, 2024

