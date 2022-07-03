Singapore are set to take on visitors Papua New Guinea in the second T20I of the series on Sunday, July 3. The match would be played at the Indian Association Ground, Singapore and is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast. But fans in India can watch live streaming of this game on the FanCode app at a nominal subscription price.

RESULT: Singapore won by 18 runs P.N.G. 150/9 (18/18 ov, target: 169) v Singaporehttps://t.co/JjBEhRgjCs — ESPNcricinfo scores (@ESPNscorecard) July 2, 2022

