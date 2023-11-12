While cricket fans are busy following ICC World Cup 2023 in India, far away in Australia's Gold Coast Gareth Morgan, while playing club cricket, picked six wickets in an over. The Double hat-trick came as he was defending five runs in the final over. Morgan, who is the captain of Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts CC third grade team, helped his team win by four runs against Surfers Paradise CC. Chasing 179, before the final over Surfers Paradise CC were 174/4 and were bowled out on the same score. Most ODIs in A Calendar Year: 2023 Becomes First Year in History to Host 200 One Day International Matches.

Six Wickets in Six Balls

Gareth Morgan takes 6 wickets in an over... In the final over defending 5 runs. In third division club cricket of Gold Coast in Australia. Aled Carey also took 6 wickets in an over in Australian club cricket, in Jan 2017. (📷: https://t.co/GTAMKrFBHO) pic.twitter.com/kFZkDqwXpo — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 12, 2023

Ducks in a Row

Fair chance this will pop up on socials this week. Yesterday Surfers Paradise 3rd Grade were chasing 178 and were 4/174 with 1 over to go and lost 6 wickets in 6 balls to lose the game, I don’t think you will ever see a result like this again in your lifetime 🤯 pic.twitter.com/arW1QaERLg — Garred Birrell (@garredbirrell) November 11, 2023

