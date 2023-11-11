With the mega-event of ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled, 2023 becomes the first year to host 200 ODI matches. It has now leapfrogged 2007 to becomes the year to host most number of ODI matches. The World Cup itself hosted a total of 43 matches till now and in the build-up to the competition, several teams have played multiple bilateral ODI series which has made 2023 a landmark year in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli Emphasizes On Continuous Learning of New Strokes over Focusing on Becoming Complete Batsman.

2023 Becomes First Year in History to Host 200 ODI Matches

2023 is the FIRST year with 2⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI matches. Most ODIs in a calendar year:- 200* - in 2023 191 - in 2007 161 - in 2022 160 - in 2006 154 - in 1999 pic.twitter.com/XECVYZr847 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 10, 2023

