It has been a year since Australia won the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 beating India in the final. It was the sixth World Cup title victory that Australia won. Odds were against them in the final in a packed Narendra Modi Stadium but the likes of Travis Head and bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood stepped up to take the world cup from India. Marnus Labuschagne was also one of the heroes on that day as he scored a half-century. As the title victory completed a year on November 19, 2024, Marnus shared one of his old posts on social media with the picture of himself and Travis Head with the caption 'memories'. Fans Share November 19 Memes As They Relive India's Heartbreaking Loss to Australia in ODI World Cup 2023 Final.

Marnus Labuschagne Revisits 'Memories' of Australia Winning ICC ODI World Cup 2023

