Smriti Mandhana stated that it was a feeling of pride after she completed the achievement of having played her 100th T20I for India. The left-hander, who achieved the feat while competing in the India vs Thailand match at the Women's Asia Cup 2022, took to Instagram to pen down a note where she wrote,"It’s definitely an overwhelming sense of pride every time I play for India. And it being my 100th T20i match in this Jersey with this group is something special! Plus a good win and more importantly a place in the semis.

The journey continues and we continue to thrive to make India proud."

Smriti Mandhana React After Completing 100 T20Is for India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

