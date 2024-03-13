Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry shined for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final match of the Women's Premier League 2024 and helped them qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Perry picked up six fer with the ball and played a 40-run knock with the bat, which helped RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Perry was adjudged the Player of the Match against Mumbai Indians, however, a video of her hilarious response, post-RCB's win against Gujarat Giants on February 28, 2024. RCB to Change Team Name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2024, Actor Rishab Shetty Features in Teaser (Watch Video)

Ellyse Perry Share Funny Moment in Dressing Room

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)