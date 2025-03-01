South Africa defeated England by six wickets to finish as the Group B toppers in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 1. The Proteas dished out a superb performance with both bat and ball and enter the semi-finals with a lot of confidence. The victory for the South Africa national cricket team was set up by the bowlers with Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder scalping three wickets each while Keshav Maharaj got two. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi got one each. South Africa secured qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals after having dismissed England for just 179. Chasing 180 to win, Heinrich Klaasen (64) and Rassie van der Dussen led the run chase with a 127-run stand as South Africa chased down the target in 29.1 overs. Black Cat Is Back in Karachi! Feline Walks Out On the Field at National Bank Stadium During SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

South Africa Beat England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

