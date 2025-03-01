The black cat is back once again in Karachi! This time, the feline stepped out on the field during the SA vs ENG match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 1. The cat was spotted walking in the field of play near the boundary line at the National Bank Stadium after the fifth over of the second innings and it crossed the boundary line and went away after a while. The match was stopped for a brief while as a result of this. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. The black cat had earlier stepped out on the field at this very venue during the PAK vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on February 19. South Africa Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Due to Superior Net Run Rate After Bowling Out England for 179 in SA vs ENG Match, Afghanistan Officially Eliminated.

Black Cat Spotted Walking on the Field During SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

