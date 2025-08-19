Although Australia won the T20I series, South Africa started the ODI series on a positive note as they defeated Australia bu 98 runs in the first ODI at Cairns. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa got a solid start from their top order with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke scoring half-centuries. Markram with his knock of 82 was the highest scorer of the lot. Despite a late collapse, the Proteas reached the mark of 296/8. Chasing it, Australia's chase went nowhere. They were down to 89/6 courtesy Keshav Maharaj's five-wicket haul and except for Mitchell Marsh's 88, no one else could put up a resistance. South Africa cleaned them up for 198 and secured a rather comfortable victory. Travis Head Stuns One and All As He Inflicts Bizarre Run Out of Prenelan Subrayen During AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

South Africa Defeat Australia By 98 Runs in 1st ODI 2025

Australia have now lost their fourth-straight ODI game to South Africa, with Keshav Maharaj playing a starring role. #AUSvSA scorecard: https://t.co/DhaJX8SN6w pic.twitter.com/AqA20h4Elj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 19, 2025

