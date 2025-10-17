The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match has been reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain in Colombo on Friday, October 17. The SA-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match was stopped after 12 overs because of rain and a long delay followed, with the R Premadasa Stadium being under covers for a significant period of time. However, the weather gods showed mercy and finally the match resumed. The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team would look to post a fighting total with just eight overs left in their innings as per the revised conditions, as they aim for their first win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, will look to continue its winning run. Vishmi Gunaratne Stretchered Off the Field After Sustaining Knee Injury During SL-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match, Sri Lanka Cricket Provides Update (Watch Video).

South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Reduced to 20 Overs Per Side

Update from Colombo! ⏰ Play will resume at 17:40 PM SAST! The match between #TheProteas Women and Sri Lanka Women has been reduced to 20 overs per side. 🌧️🏏#Unbreakable #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/ZnFz85DM2T — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 17, 2025

