South Africa women's team will face West Indies women's team in the 4th match of the Tri-Series on Wednesday, January 25th. The game will commence at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Buffalo Park, East London. West Indies suffered two back-to-back losses and will be looking to register their first win. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of this Tri-Series and they will provide a live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Tahlia McGrath Wins ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award, Beats Indian Batter Smriti Mandhana.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women on Disney+ Hotstar

