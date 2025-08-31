The Sri Lanka national cricket team whitewashed the Zimbabwe national cricket team 2-0 in the two-match ODI series on Sunday, August 31. Sri Lanka thrashed Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Batting first, Zimbabwe made 277/7 in 50 overs. Ben Curran (79) and Sikandar Raza (59*) scored crucial runs with the bat. For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera bagged a three-wicket haul. In response, opener Pathum Nissanka played a match-winning knock of 122 off 136 deliveries, including 16 fours, as the visitors secured a dominating win. Dilshan Madushanka Scalps Hat-Trick! Sri Lanka Pacer Defends 10 Runs In Last Over During ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025 at Harare.

Sri Lanka Beat Zimbabwe by Five Wickets in the Second ODI

Pathum Nissanka’s ton powers Sri Lanka to a 2-0 ODI series win over Zimbabwe 👊#ZIMvSL 📝: https://t.co/VqLJP2bXdA pic.twitter.com/WZTk5fEZwa — ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2025

