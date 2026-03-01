Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has become South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, surpassing spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Ngidi achieved this historic milestone during the Proteas' ZIM vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in New Delhi. Ngidi's record-breaking wicket came in the form of Ryan Burl, who became the pacer's 90th T20I wicket. Ngidi is South Africa's leading wicket-taker (12) in this edition as well, and is second on the list of wicket-takers behind only SC van Schalkwyk (13). Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

Lungi Ngidi Creates History

Up To #1! 👆🔥 Lungi Ngidi climbs to the summit, now holding the record for the most T20I wickets by a South African. 🇿🇦🏏 A deserved spot at the top for #TheProteas seamer. 👑#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/JitDpkj0GF — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 1, 2026

