Drama in the last over of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka first ODI 2025 at Harare. Sri Lanka scored 298/6 in the first innings and Zimbabwe needed 297. Powered by the heroics of Sikander Raza's 92, Zimbabwe neared the target and needed 10 runs of the last over when Dilshan Madushanka came to bowl the last over. He scalped a hat-trick as he dismissed Raza in the first ball and then went to dismiss Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava in the next two balls. He gave only two runs off the last over and Sri Lanka won the match by seven runs. Brendan Taylor Injury: Zimbabwe Wicketkeeper Walks Off From Field After Suffering Finger Injury During ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025.

Dilshan Madushanka Scalps Hat-Trick

Hat-trick for Dilshan Madushanka! In the first ODI, he was defending 10 off the final over. He has started with W, W, W! 🔥 — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) August 29, 2025

