Shikhar Dhawan completed the milestone of scoring 6000 ODI runs on Sunday in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Needing just 23 runs to register this record, Dhawan scored 86 runs off 95 deliveries as India comfortably chased the 263-run total posted by Sri Lanka. He also completed 10,000 runs in international cricket.

