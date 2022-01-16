The first match of the three-game series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe begins on January 16, 2022. The match will be held at Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium and the game will begin at 02.30 pm IST. Talking about the live streaming details, the fans in India will not be able to watch the game on TV but they can surely tune into SonyLiv to catch up with the proceedings of the match.

Live Streaming Details:

Focus will be on a winning start when 🇱🇰 host 🇿🇼 Who will triumph in the 1st ODI? 🏏 Watch #SLvZIM, LIVE on #SonyLIV ➡️ https://t.co/VpkDr2bo26 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/LTmAo0j5GK — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) January 16, 2022

