During Day 2 of the BAN vs SL second Test match, Sri Lankan batsman Prabath Jayasuriya was dropped by three Bangladeshi fielders at slips. On the sixth ball of the sixth video, Bangladesh bowler Khaled Ahmed bowled a juicy half volley on which Jayasuriya threw his hands and tried to drive the ball. However, it took an edge of his bat which ended up going towards the first slips. The first slip fielder dropped an easy catch which later went to the second and third slip and none of the fielders were able to grab the ball and Prabath Jayasuriya survived. IPL 2024: Mumbai Cricket Association Sources Quash Rumours of Extra Security in Wankhede Stadium for MI vs RR Game To Keep Fans in Check

Prabath Jayasuriya Survives During BAN vs SL 2nd Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)