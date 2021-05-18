R Sridhar has urged the fans to donate to former Indian cricketer Sravanthi Naidu who is currently going through a financial crunch amid the COVI9-19 crisis. Naidu's parents have been suffering from coronavirus.

Former India and Hyd cricketer Sravanthi Naidu’s parents r fighting Covid19.She already spent Rs 16 lakh & is in urgent need of funds fr hospital expenses. Kindly help. ICICI bank Account no:- 630801551774 IFSC code:- ICIC0006308 Vikrampuri branch@imVkohli @BCCI @Hanumavihari — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) May 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)