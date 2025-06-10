India's star opener and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has added another feather in his cap and signed a contract with Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) as an overseas player for the ongoing domestic season. Gaikwad will join the Yorkshire squad ahead of their County Championship 2025 match against Surrey, and remain with the club until the end of the season, where the 28-year-old will also feature in the One-Day Cup 2025. Gaikwad is the fourth Indian player to sign with Yorkshire, after Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Cheteshwar Pujara. 42-Year-Old James Anderson Scalps Maiden Wicket in County Championship 2025, Cleans Up Caleb Jewell During Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match (Watch Video).

Ruturaj Gaikwad Signs With Yorkshire

YCCC is delighted to announce the overseas signing of Ruturaj Gaikwad 🤩 He will join up with the Yorkshire squad ahead of the @CountyChamp game vs Surrey at Scarborough & will stay with the White Rose until the end of the season Read more➡️ https://t.co/SMg3JmRuux pic.twitter.com/1AGeSgG4tQ — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 10, 2025

