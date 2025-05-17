James Anderson retired from Test Cricket in 2024 but he is yet to hang up his boots from domestic cricket. Anderson has revealed his intentions to play in T20s and also is featuring in the County Championship 2025. He played his first match of the County Championship season for Lancashire against Derbyshire and also scalped a wicket. The wicket was of Caleb Jewell, when Anderson came round the stumps and made the ball seam enough to rattle Jewell's stumps. Fans were excited to see him back in action in the age of 42 and made the video viral on social media. Ben Foakes Takes Splendid One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Jonathan Tattersall During Surrey vs Yorkshire County Championship 2025 Match (Watch Video).

42-Year-Old James Anderson Scalps Maiden Wicket in County Championship 2025

Vintage Jimmy Anderson pic.twitter.com/ojCUQoCt4P — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 17, 2025

