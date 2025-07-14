Former England national cricket team right-arm fast bowler Steve Harmison got the prestigious opportunity to ring the "five-minute" Lord's Cricket Ground iconic bell on the fifth day of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. Steve Harmison played for England in 63 Tests, 58 ODIs, and three T20Is. He made his England debut in 2002, and played for the last time in 2009, both in Tests. Steve Harmison had 222 Test wickets in his career. Before him, the iconic bell was rung by Mithali Raj, ahead of Day 4. The great Sachin Tendulkar rang it on Day 1. Mithali Raj Rings Iconic ‘Five-Minute Bell’ at Lord’s Cricket Ground Before Day 4 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pic).

Steve Harmison Rings ‘Five-Minute Bell’ at Lord’s

222 Test wickets 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A @DurhamCricket legend 🤝 A @Cricket_TS broadcaster 🎙️ Today's five minute bell was rung by @Harmy611! pic.twitter.com/TfRgicTaMT — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 14, 2025

