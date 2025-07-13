Legendary cricketer Mithali Raj got the opportunity to ring the iconic "Five-Minute Bell" at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground before the start of play on Day 4 of the ongoing India vs England 3rd Test 2025. Earlier, on Day 1, it was the great Sachin Tendulkar who had rung the bell. Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara rang the iconic bell at Lord's on Day 2. Meanwhile, India and England made 387 in their first innings. KL Rahul and Joe Root slammed centuries. What is Dukes Balls Controversy? How Is It Different from Kookaburra and SG Balls?

Mithali Raj Rings Iconic ‘Five-Minute Bell’ at Lord’s

📸 📸 Mithali Raj - former #TeamIndia captain and batting legend - rings the bell at Lord's on Day 4 of the #ENGvIND Test. @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/xJYGQsPcVd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2025

