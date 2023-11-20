Indian Batsman Shubman Gill took to social media to express and share how he feels about Team India’s heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Shubman shared a post on social media which said- "Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough." Shubman wasn't able to contribute to his team with his impressive batting as he got out too early in the game. 'Keep Your Spirits Up, India is with You' Kapil Dev Pens Special Message for Rohit Sharma After Australia Defeats Indian in ICC CWC 2023 Final

Social Media Post by Shubman Gill

Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team’s spirit and dedication. To our incredible fans, your unwavering support… pic.twitter.com/CvnA0puhDg — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 20, 2023

