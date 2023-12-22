Andre Russell pulled off a stunning caught and bowled effort to dismiss Rehan Ahmed during the West Indies vs England 3rd T20I on December 21. Ahmed unleashed a powerful shot down the ground and Russell stuck out his hand and grabbed the ball. He also seemed hurt by the ball as it was hit with some sheer force. Russell ended up with figures of 2/25 and West Indies bowled out England for 132 and later chased down the total in 19.2 overs. West Indies won the series 3-2. WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2023: Shai Hope’s Blitz Helps West Indies Register 3–2 Series Win Against England.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)