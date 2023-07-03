Over the years, we have seen cricketer produce sensational catches that leaves us totally stunned. One such instance was seen during a T20 Vitality Blast match between Lancashire and Northamptonshire. During the match between the two sides, England’s wicketkeeper batsman, Jos Buttler, displayed extraordinary athleticism and grabbed a one-handed stunner that will leave the onlookers absolutely astonished. The catch happened during the third over when Northamptonshire batsman, Ricardo Vasconcelos, edged a delivery as the ball flew to the wicketkeeper at a lightning-fast rate and Buttler grabbed the ball out of thin air.

Jos Buttler Takes One-Handed Catch

