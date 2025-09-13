The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 at Old Trafford, Manchester, on September 12 will go down in history as a record-breaking match for Harry Brook and co and will also be an example of how hard they can bounce back in a must-win situation. Trailing 0-1 in the five-match ENG vs SA 2025 T20I series, England made more than just a statement. Phil Salt led the charge for the England National Cricket Team with the bat in hand, smashing 141 off just 60 deliveries, while Jos Buttler hit 83 runs off just 30 balls as the hosts scored an astonishing 304/2, becoming the first team to get past the 300-run mark in men's T20Is against a full-member nation. The England bowlers then backed up that effort with a splendid performance, bowling South Africa out for just 158, handing England their biggest-ever victory in the shortest format. England Become First Team to Score 300 Runs Against a Full-Member Nation in Men's T20Is, Achieve Record During ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

Watch ENG vs SA Video Highlights of 2nd T20I 2025:

