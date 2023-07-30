The fourth season of LPL has kicked off with a bang with a clash between defending champions Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers. During the epic lash between the two teams, Ramesh Mendis displays a stunning and athletic effort to grab a sky scrapping catch of Rahmanuallah Gurbaz. Just ahead of the ball touching the ground, he dives and completes the catch without any slip up. Lanka Premier League 2023: All You Need to Know About Fourth Edition of Sri Lanka's T20 Tournament.

Ramesh Mendis Takes Sensational Diving Catch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)