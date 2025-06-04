ALIA CX300, an eVTOL developed by US-based Beta Technologies, became the first all-electric passenger aircraft to land on NYC's JFK airport. The ALIA CX300 aircraft completed 45 minutes of flight with four passengers, without any pilot. Beta Technologies founder and CEO Kyle Clark said that ALIA, a 100% all-electric aeroplane, flew from East Hampton to JFK airport with four passengers onboard. He added, "we covered 70 odd nautical miles with the flight." He said that with ALIA CX300 eVTOL, the cost of travelling could be reduced drastically. He said the charging cost of the 45-minute flight was about USD 8, which he said was "way less expensive". The ALIA CX300 electric aircraft, with a 250-nautical-mile range and VTOL capabilities, is designed for short urban trips. ‘Tesla Not Interested in Manufacturing in India’: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Says Elon Musk-Run EV Company Just Keen on Opening Car Showrooms in Indian Cities.

ALIA Becomes First All-Electric Passenger Aircraft to Land on NYC’s JFK Airport

