Kolkata Knight Riders veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine has earned the man of the match award for his magical, match-winning performance in the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match. The pinch-hitter opened the innings together with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and scored a fast 27 runs off just 16 balls, before getting out by Vipraj Nigam. But, his match-winning performance came in the second innings, where he scalped a three-wicket haul to earn Kolkata Knight Riders a 14-run win. The three wickets for the ace-spinner were: opener Faf du Plessis, who scored a 62, captain Axar Patel who scored an important 43, and Tristan Stubbs. He even picked up a catch and made a perfect throw to get KL Rahul runout. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs in IPL 2025: Sunil Narine's All-Round Performance Powers KKR Back to Winning Ways.

Sunil Narine Wins Man of the Match Award:

Superb with the bat 😎 Skillful with the ball 🫡 Sunil Narine bags the Player of the Match award for his superb all-round performance 🏆 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/saNudbWaXT #TATAIPL | #DCvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/zUuD7OEIC3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)