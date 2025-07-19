Guyana Amazon Warriors, led by 46-year-old Imran Tahir, won the GSL T20 (Global Super League) 2025 title, beating defending champions Rangpur Riders by 32 runs in the final at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on July 19. Batting first, Guyana Amazon Warriors posted a solid total of 196/4, powered by Rahmanullah Gurbaz's sparkling 66 off just 38 deliveries and Johnson Charles' 67-run knock that came off 48 balls. Johnson Charles retired out in the match, while for Rangpur Riders, Khaled Ahmed (1/44), Tabraiz Shamsi (1/28) and Iftikhar Ahmed (1/12) made it to the wickets column. In response, Guyana Amazon Warriors restricted Rangpur Riders to just 164. Dwaine Pretorius scalped three wickets for 37 runs while Imran Tahir (2/39) and Gudakesh Motie (2/32) scalped two wickets apiece. For Rangpur Riders, Saif Hassan (41), Iftikhar Ahmed (46) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (30) tried hard, but their efforts went in vain. Fans Troll Pakistan Cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed for His 'Come To Me' Gesture As He Drops A Simple Catch During Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders GSL 2025 Match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Win GSL 2025 Title

What dreams are made of 🏆! 🇧🇩 x 🇬🇾 Congrats to the Guyana Amazon Warriors! 🙌#GSLT20 #GlobalSuperLeague #RRvGAW pic.twitter.com/sfpZyWKLdx — Global Super League (@gslt20) July 19, 2025

