In a brilliant moment of fielding, Shubham Mishra of Lucknow Falcons took a stunning one-handed flying catch to dismiss Kanpur Superstars batter Kritagya Singh during the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 17th over of Lucknow Falcons. Speedster Vineet Pawar bowled a length delivery on off-stump, and the right-handed batter played straight towards the cover region where Shubham Mishra was standing. The ball was travelling at a quick pace, and Mishra timed his jump to perfection and grabbed the catch with his one hand to dismiss Kritagya Singh for seven runs. The video has gone viral on social media. UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Shubham Mishra Takes One-Handed Flying Catch

