Kanpur Superstars will clash with Noida Kings in the 25th match of the ongoing UP T20 2025 League on Friday, August 29. The Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated.

